OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commission says a stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway will close Monday night for maintenance.

7.4 km of the 7.8 km skating rink has been open for several days but, in a tweet Monday afternoon, the NCC said 3.4 km—from Bank Street to Hartwells Locks—will close at 10:00 p.m.

The Skateway will remain open from Lisgar to Bank. A section from the NAC to Lisgar will remain closed. To date, the downtown stretch of the Skateway has yet to open this season.

Conditions on the Skateway were listed as poor Monday, after a mild weekend.

The skating season began Jan. 18, 2020.