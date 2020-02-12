OTTAWA -- The milder than normal winter in Ottawa could help the iconic Rideau Canal Skateway make history.

This could be the first season in 50 years that the entire length of the Skateway will not open during the skating season.

While the National Capital Commission touted 7.4 km of ice was available for skaters as of Wednesday morning, the downtown portion of the Canal—from the National Arts Centre to the Laurier Bridge—remains closed off. It hasn't opened once since the skating season began Jan. 18, 2020.

ICYMI | Get ready to skate the 7.4 km from Laurier Bridge (km 0.4) – Library (Hartwells – km 7.8). More of the #RideauCanal Skateway is open as of 8 am today, Feb 12th! �� ⛸️



Tag a friend to hit the ice with! https://t.co/ByQ8nBbgwb | #ottnews #myottawa pic.twitter.com/fDJAmH8PrL — RideauCanalSkateway (@NCC_Skateway) February 12, 2020

Earlier this month, the NCC explained that the 400-meter section downtown is the hardest to freeze. It's surrounded by buildings and shielded from the wind. The water is also shallow, and the current is stronger than it is elsewhere on the canal.

This is the 50th skating season on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

With files from CTV's Tyler Fleming.