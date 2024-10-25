OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Canadian Army Reserve to host a community event this Saturday in Ottawa

    Ottawa residents are invited to join the Governor General's Foot Guards (GGFG) who's hosting a community event in the capital today.
    Ottawa residents are invited to join the Governor General’s Foot Guards (GGFG) who’s hosting a community event in the capital today.

    The community event is scheduled to take place at 307 De Niverville Rd. from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

    During the event, there will be a barbeque, a tug-of-war competition, an equipment and weapons display and a performance by the GGFG band.

    The event will also showcase the current available employment opportunities with this local Army Reserve unit.

    "Through continuous on-the-job training and camaraderie, the Army Reserve offers sustained and stable employment and financial support for education, along with adventure and unique experiences, all while earning competitive salaries and gaining new transferable life skills," said the Department of National Defence in release Wednesday.

