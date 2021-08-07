OTTAWA -- The search for a missing boater on White Lake, west of Ottawa, continues Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police told CTV News Ottawa Saturday evening that "all available resources" have been sent to White Lake, 30 km southwest of Arnprior.

The boater was reported missing at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. No other details were released about the missing boater.

Police say people will see a "significance police presence" on the lake.

#LanarkOPP is currently conducting a search for a missing boater on White Lake. There will be a significant police presence on the lake during the search. At this time we are not requesting additional volunteers to assist. Updates will be provided when available^jt @OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/sPwwXnE21z — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 7, 2021

The OPP said Sunday morning that marine officers, the underwater search and recovery unit and the east region SAVE Team are on the lake.

At this time, police say no additional volunteers are needed to assist with the search.

The search continues this morning for the missing boater on White Lake. #LanarkOPP marine officers are on scene with assistance from East Region SAVE Team and the Underwater Search & Recovery Unit (USRU). Updates will follow when available ^jt @OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/H2gZX3vkuu — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 8, 2021

