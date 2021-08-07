Advertisement
Search continues for missing boater on White Lake
Ontario Provincial Police search White Lake, southwest of Arnprior, for a missing boater. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- The search for a missing boater on White Lake, west of Ottawa, continues Sunday.
Ontario Provincial Police told CTV News Ottawa Saturday evening that "all available resources" have been sent to White Lake, 30 km southwest of Arnprior.
The boater was reported missing at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. No other details were released about the missing boater.
Police say people will see a "significance police presence" on the lake.
The OPP said Sunday morning that marine officers, the underwater search and recovery unit and the east region SAVE Team are on the lake.
At this time, police say no additional volunteers are needed to assist with the search.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available