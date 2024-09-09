OC Transpo insists capacity is 'sufficient' to meet demand as public service workers return to the office

The head of OC Transpo insists there is "sufficient additional capacity" available on OC Transpo buses and the O-Train as federal public servants return to the office this week.

Starting Monday, federal employees in the core public service will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.

Workers return to the office two weeks after OC Transpo cut the frequency of midday and evening off-peak service on the Confederation Line. The O-Train is running at five minute intervals between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., but trains will run every 10 minutes between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar says OC Transpo considered "many factors" when preparing the O-Train service schedule, including ridership changes.

"Since the fall service change began on August 25, OC Transpo has been closely monitoring ridership across the O-Train, bus, and Para Transpo networks," Amilcar said in a memo on Friday. "Early observations indicate there is enough capacity for current customers and sufficient additional capacity to accommodate more as ridership continues to grow."

Amilcar adds OC Transpo is "ready to adjust service as needed" if ridership increases beyond capacity.

OC Transpo's director of transit customer systems and planning told The Canadian Press the public transit system is ready for additional riders.

"There is sufficient capacity on the O-Train and bus network to support public servants as they return to the office more often," Pat Scrimgeour said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor ridership demand in case there is any location or time when ridership increases more than we expect."

With files from The Canadian Press