OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, more than twice the figure reported by Ottawa Public Health on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health also reported three new deaths on Saturday.

Ontario is reporting 1,132 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 336 new cases in Toronto, 258 in Peel, 114 in York Region, 78 in Ottawa, 64 in Halton and 55 in Hamilton. There are 852 more resolved cases and nearly 39,200 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 7, 2020

On Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19.

Ontario broke another one-day case record provincewide, recording 1,132 new infections of COVID-19 on Saturday. The previous record was 1,050 across the entire province.

Of the new cases logged on Saturday, 336 are in Toronto, 258 are in Peel Region, 114 are in York Region, 64 are in Halton Region, and 55 are in Hamilton.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,438 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

Three new deaths on Saturday push the city's death toll from COVID-19 to 339 residents. Eleven deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa since Nov. 1. All three new deaths reported in Ottawa on Saturday are linked to outbreaks. Of the 339 deaths reported by OPH, 299 are linked to outbreaks, 15 have no known source, 14 are linked to close contact, six have no information available, and five are linked to cases acquired through travel.

In the past seven days, Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 inclusive, OPH has reported an average of 62.5 new cases of COVID-19 per day. During the week of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, OPH reported an average of 75.1 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one additional hospitalization due to COVID-19, while one person is no longer in intensive care.

There are 55 people in the hospital with COVID-19 complications and three in the ICU.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 30s (with one in ICU), two are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, 11 are in their 60s (with one in ICU), 12 are in their 70s (with one in ICU), 17 are in their 80s, and nine are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa rose slightly on Saturday to 595, up from 587 on Friday, which was the lowest number of active cases in Ottawa since late September.

OPH reported 67 new resolved cases on Saturday. A total of 6,504 cases of COVID-19 are now considered resolved.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Nine new cases (477 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 15 new cases (837 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (1,534 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 19 new cases (989 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 12 new cases (951 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (873 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (585 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (386 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Three new cases (475 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (330 cases total)

The age of one person with COVID-19 in currently unknown.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region on Saturday.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health reported three new cases.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported two new cases on Saturday.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health or the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

The Quebec government reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region on Saturday.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 40 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks have been reported at Heatherington Nursery School, St. Mother Teresa High School, Stirling Park Retirement Home and Valley Stream Retirement Home

The outbreak at Foster Farm Daycare and Manoir Marochel are over.

There are four ongoing community outbreaks at four unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – Home Daycare (5) Cornerstone Children's Centre - Heatherington Nursery School (NEW) Ecole secondaire publique Louis Riel Ecole secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Ottawa Islamic School Pleasant Park Public School St. Mother Teresa High School (NEW) St. Bernadette "Petit pas a trois"

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Beacon Heights retirement home Bridlewood Retirement home Edinburgh Retirement Home Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Garden Terrace Glebe Centre Heritage Retirement Hope Living – Ottawa Hôpital Montfort 4C Med Innovative Community Support Services Innovative Community Support Services (Barnwell) Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Lord Lansdowne retirement home Medex Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre Park Place Riverpath Retirement Robertson House Rockcliffe Retirement Sisters of Charity retirement home Sophia House St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital (5 South, 3 South) Starwood Stirling Park Retirement Home (NEW) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W The Ravines Valley Stream Retirement Home (NEW) West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).