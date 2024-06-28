OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Robbery suspect sought by police in Ottawa's west-end

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect after allegedly stealing products from a store in Ottawa's west-end on June 21. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout) The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect after allegedly stealing products from a store in Ottawa's west-end on June 21. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect after allegedly stealing products from a store in Ottawa's west-end on June 21.

    Police say the suspect entered the store located in the 500 block of Hazeldean Road around 8:30 p.m. and "engaged in conversation with staff."

    He then allegedly stole items from behind the counter and assaulted store employees before running away, police add.

    There were no injuries reported.

    He is described as a white man with a brown/black beard and a slim build, being around five-foot-six, ranging in age between mid-20's to early 30's. He was wearing a dark-coloured baseball style hat, dark blue Adidas long sleeve hooded top, dark pants with black and white Under Armour running shoes at the time of the incident.

    Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News