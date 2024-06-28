Robbery suspect sought by police in Ottawa's west-end

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect after allegedly stealing products from a store in Ottawa's west-end on June 21.

Police say the suspect entered the store located in the 500 block of Hazeldean Road around 8:30 p.m. and "engaged in conversation with staff."

He then allegedly stole items from behind the counter and assaulted store employees before running away, police add.

There were no injuries reported.

He is described as a white man with a brown/black beard and a slim build, being around five-foot-six, ranging in age between mid-20's to early 30's. He was wearing a dark-coloured baseball style hat, dark blue Adidas long sleeve hooded top, dark pants with black and white Under Armour running shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.