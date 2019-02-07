

CTV Ottawa





Shoppers in Ottawa'a ByWard Market are warming up to the idea of a pot shop opening around the corner.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is overseeing the retail canabis lottery; granting 25 licences in the first phase. 5 of those licences are believed to be in Eastern Ontario; with at least two locations being scouted in the tourist area in downtown Ottawa.

Representatives have since reached out to councillor Mathieu Fleury about the prospect of moving into the market.

"Being in the ational capital, knowing that there will be cannabis tourism being in the ByWard market, they know that's a draw for them." said Fleury.

Shoppers in the area said they are encouraged by the idea of having a retail cannabis store return to the area,

"There used to be one down there, so the fact that it's re-opening in a closer location...is good." said Jasmyn Dulyas.

Ottawa resident Dania Terry agreed. "Yes, I support it because if people are going to buy it, I'd rather they buy it from a realiable source than off the streets."

One of the potential locations being explored by prospective retail store operators is the former Smoque Shack at 129 York Street; which closed its doors Saturday.

The only legal way to buy cannabis in Ontario is online. By April - the ByWard market could be open for pot retail business.