Garage fire displaces two adults in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says two adults have been displaced following a fire that started in the garage of their home in Orleans Friday evening.
Firefighters say they received a call at around 6:44 p.m. from neighbours reporting there were flames coming from a garage of a single-family home located in the 600 block of Stellar Street.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, three minutes into the initial call, they confirmed the flames and declared a working fire to request additional resources.
Firefighters started extinguishing the fire by advancing a hose line towards the garage area. They then opened the areas where the flames had travelled by pulling down the soffit and the drywall.
Though the fire had spread into the attic and the eaves, crews were able to bring it under control and stop it from spreading into the entire home at 9:15 p.m.
Crews then searched the home and did not find any occupants inside.
The residual smoke that made its way into the home was ventilated by high pressurized fans.
The hydro panel was damaged by the fire, leaving the home without power and displacing the two residents.
The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.
'Extremely vigorous' wildfire activity in central B.C. prompts crews to back off for safety
The wildfire fight in central B.C. intensified Friday, according to officials.
Here's what jobs will survive in the AI boom: Statistics Canada estimates
A recent study by Statistics Canada sheds light on how different occupations may be affected by the AI boom, including those who might lose their jobs in a more automation-driven future.
The iPhone is getting a 'glow' up. What to expect from Apple's Monday event
Apple excited fans with its vision for its 'Apple Intelligence' artificial intelligence system earlier this year. Now, it's time for the company to prove it really works.
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Despite union protest, new hybrid work rules for federal employees kick in Monday
Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy. But despite the unions' 'summer of discontent' and an ongoing court challenge, the new rules will still kick in on Sept. 9.
The 33 most anticipated movies of the fall
Here are some of the most anticipated films of this fall, from large to small and everything in between.
Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with moose on Quebec highway
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a moose on Friday evening in Saint-Modeste, near Rivière-du-Loup in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.
