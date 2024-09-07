Garage fire displaces two adults in Orleans

Ottawa Fire Services says two adults have been displaced following a fire that started in the garage of their home in Orleans Friday evening.

Firefighters say they received a call at around 6:44 p.m. from neighbours reporting there were flames coming from a garage of a single-family home located in the 600 block of Stellar Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, three minutes into the initial call, they confirmed the flames and declared a working fire to request additional resources.

Firefighters started extinguishing the fire by advancing a hose line towards the garage area. They then opened the areas where the flames had travelled by pulling down the soffit and the drywall.

Though the fire had spread into the attic and the eaves, crews were able to bring it under control and stop it from spreading into the entire home at 9:15 p.m.

Crews then searched the home and did not find any occupants inside.

The residual smoke that made its way into the home was ventilated by high pressurized fans.

The hydro panel was damaged by the fire, leaving the home without power and displacing the two residents.

The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.