Actor Robert Patrick on meeting fans at Ottawa Comiccon

Ottawa Comiccon is taking place at the EY Centre this weekend.

The 2024 guest list includes actors Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Giancarlo Esposito and Lucy Davis.

Actor Robert Patrick terrified cinemagoers as the intimidating T-1000 in ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’.

He spoke with Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal about encountering dedicated fans at conventions.

