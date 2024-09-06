What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 6-8

Planes take to the sky at the Gatineau-Ottawa Airshow, Ottawa ComicCon is at the EY Centre, festival and fair season continues and the Redblacks return to TD Place.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Gatineau-Ottawa Airshow

It’s a celebration in Red, White and Blue this weekend at the Gatineau-Ottawa Airshow.

See the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the CF-18 Hornet, The Royal Air Force Red Arrows, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, Ghost Writer-Night Show, drones and more.

There is a night show Friday night, with performances on Saturday and Sunday at the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport on Highway 50 in Gatineau.

Here is the schedule for the airshow:

Friday: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Evening show includes Snowbirds, 150 droves lighting up the sky and the Ghost Writer.

Saturday and Sunday: Doors open at 10 a.m. and the airshow runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Thunderbirds will open the show, the Red Arrows will perform mid-afternoon and the show will close with the Snowbirds.

The City of Ottawa says the Snowbirds and other aircraft will fly-over the Ottawa River near Orleans all weekend while travelling to the air show.

For tickets and information, visit www.aerogatineauottawa.com.

The Red Arrows, the aerobatics display team of the UK's Royal Air Force, release smoke trails as they perform a flypast over Parliament Hill and the Ottawa skyline with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, as seen from Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Toronto Argos Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

It’s the Family Game, celebrating Big Joe’s 10th birthday.

Kickoff is 1 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com.

Ottawa ComicCon

Ottawa ComicCon is a three-day celebration of pop culture and entertainment.

Don’t miss celebrities, personalities and exhibitors from the worlds of comic books, sci-fi, fantasy, movies, TV, toys, anime, gaming and more at the EY Centre.

Guests include Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, D-Von Dudley, Diane Lee Inosanto, Denis Lawson, Lana Parrilla, Kurt Angle, Lisa Soper, Mary McDonnell and more.

For tickets and more, visit www.ottawacomiccon.com.

Riverside Festival

Riverside Festival is a three-day electronic music festival at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau.

Performers include Sean Paul, Mindflip, Rezz, Kashmr, Deadmau5, Atliens, G-Rex and more.

For tickets, visit www.festivalriverside.ca.

Afrofestival Ottawa

The Afrofestival Ottawa is a free festival showcasing African-Canandian artists.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday at Mooney’s Bay.

For more information, visit www.afrofestivalottawa.ca.

Jim Jefferies and Jimmy Carr

The Charm Offensive Tour with Jim Jefferies and Jimmy Carr is at TD Place Friday night.

See the two incredible comedians for one night only.

For more information, visit www.tdplace.ca.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Don’t miss Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO in Gatineau until Sept. 22.

See ECHO under the Big Top, "a story of connection, intention, and the symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom." It's a show that combines poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics and technology to explore the "precious balance between people, animals, and the world we all share."

"ECHO invites the audience to participate in a universe of colour, wonder and infinite possibilities."

For show times and tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.

Cirque du Soleil's new show, ECHO is in Gatineau until Sept. 22. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Renfrew Fair

The 169th Renfrew Fair is this weekend in Renfrew.

Don’t miss the midway, truck and tractor pull, agriculture shows and more Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The entertainment lineup includes The Trews on Friday and a Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.renfrewfair.com.

Almonte Fair

The 164th Almonte Fair is this weekend, celebrating the importance of agriculture in the community.

The fair includes midway rides, shows, entertainment and more. The lineup includes wrestlers on Friday night, a fire show on Saturday and more.

For more information, visit the Almonte Fair website.

Latin Sparks Festival

Enjoy a night of Latin culture at the Latin Sparks festival.

The one night festival is Saturday at LeBreton Flats, featuring Latin dance workshops, Latin food trucks, music, performances and more.

For tickets and information, visit www.latinsparks.ca.

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Ribfest and Craft Beer Show

The Kingston Ribfest and Craft Beer Show is this weekend at the Kingston Memorial Centre.

Admission is free.

Enjoy barbequed ribs and chicken, a selection of Ontario craft-brewed beer, cider and cocktails, plus live entertainment and a Kids Fun Zone.

The Big River Country Festival

The Big River Country Music Festival is this weekend.

For more information, visit happygreenacres.com.