OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Special weather statement for Ottawa ends

    Heavy rain falls in Ottawa's ByWard Market. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) Heavy rain falls in Ottawa's ByWard Market. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A special weather statement that was issued for Ottawa Saturday has ended, according to Environment Canada.

    The statement ended this afternoon. 

    The weather agency said heavy rain  -- 30 to 50 millimetres --  is expected for the capital throughout the day. 

    Lower than average temperatures are in the forecast this weekend, according to Environment Canada.

    A high of 17 C, cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast this afternoon. A low of 7 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for tonight.

    A high of 14 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for Sunday. Clear skies and a low of 7 C are forecasted for the night.

    Sunny skies and a high of 20 C are forecasted for Monday. Clear skies and a low of 7 C are in the forecast for the night.

    Tuesday will also be sunny with a high of 22 C and a low of 11 C.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 11 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump campaigns in Wisconsin just days ahead of debate with Harris

    With just days to go before his first — and likely only — debate against U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, former U.S. president Donald Trump leaned into his familiar grievances about everything from his indictments to the border as he campaigned in one of the most deeply Republican swaths of battleground Wisconsin.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News