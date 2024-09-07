Special weather statement for Ottawa ends

A special weather statement that was issued for Ottawa Saturday has ended, according to Environment Canada.

The statement ended this afternoon.

The weather agency said heavy rain -- 30 to 50 millimetres -- is expected for the capital throughout the day.

Lower than average temperatures are in the forecast this weekend, according to Environment Canada.

A high of 17 C, cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast this afternoon. A low of 7 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for tonight.

A high of 14 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for Sunday. Clear skies and a low of 7 C are forecasted for the night.

Sunny skies and a high of 20 C are forecasted for Monday. Clear skies and a low of 7 C are in the forecast for the night.

Tuesday will also be sunny with a high of 22 C and a low of 11 C.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 11 C.