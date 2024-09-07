Arnprior residents rallying to save local old growth forest

Residents in the Town of Arnprior are rallying to stop a proposed sale of land that could see development encroach on a community greenspace.

Gillies Grove Park in Arnprior has been dedicated as a national historic site, as it is one of the few remaining old growth forests.

But residents are concerned that the sale of 20 acres of land adjacent to Gillies Grove could destroy the nature area that has been preserved there.

"People are outraged. The community just simply didn't know this was happening," said Lacey Smith, chair of the Save Gillies Grove Again committee.

The name is a reference to similar community action that was successfully taken in the 1990's.

The land, currently owned by the Galilee Centre in Arnprior, is proposed to be sold to Cavanagh Construction.

It is privately owned. The two parties are private entities, and the purchase has not been finalized.

"At this time, there isn't an opportunity for the town to step in and control the narrative," said Arnprior Mayor Lisa McGee.

CTV News contacted Cavanagh Construction for comment on the proposed sale but did not receive a response.

The situation is leaving many residents around Gillies Grove feeling frustrated and threatened.

"It makes absolutely no sense at all," said resident David Gillespie. "It's a natural amenity for the community. It has been for over 100 years. It should be retained."

"We're not anti-people coming up and down the street or coming here, we're anti-losing a facility for the community," he says.

"A lot of the issue is just nobody really knew it was coming," adds nearby resident Reid Graham.

"And all of a sudden, bang, this is happening. This is getting sold. And now what's going on?"

The Town of Arnprior says no proposed plans have been submitted at this time for development on the site.

"The planning process dictates that in order to re-zone, there will be a public element to the process and the public will have their opportunity to, in person or in writing, share their concerns and their comments," said McGee.

With ability for use year-round, residents fear losing a greenspace near and dear to the community.

"And once it's paved over," Graham said. "It's not coming back."