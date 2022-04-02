Restaurateurs eager for another extended patio season

It’s open season for patios as some businesses took advantage of Saturday’s sunshine by setting up their outdoor dining.

Ottawa restaurants with city-issued permits are once again allowed to open their patios on sidewalks and parking spots and close at 2 a.m., part of the city’s continued recovery efforts. This time around, there’s no capacity limits for outdoor dining.

“We are going to maximize our space here,” said Johny Bonney, the assistant manager at the King Eddy. “Probably have 80 to 100 seats when it’s all said and done.”

Streets throughout ByWard Market that include York and Clarence streets will be temporarily closed to make room for patios. Part of Clarence Street isn’t closed yet but once they get the go ahead, the team at HeadQuarters is bringing back its mega patio.

“Hopefully by mid April we can get it open but if not by mid May,” said HeadQuarters managing partner Warren Frederick.

“I mean why not?” said Melissa, a manager at the Heart and Crown, bringing out the tables and chairs. “If it’s sunny out and people are going to sit in it, we might as well have them out here.”

Friends Shannon Sampert and Gina Grosenick were out enjoying their first patio of the season at the King Eddy on Saturday.

“We’re going to have lunch and go to the gallery,” said Grosenick.

The city is hoping the extended patios will help encourage residents to support local.

“It’s one way of keeping ourselves safe by being outside and enjoying the beautiful weather and friendship,” said Sampert. “It’s best to support local businesses as best we can if that means giving them an extra shot in the arm by opening up these patios that’s important.”