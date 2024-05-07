Travis Green to be head coach of the Ottawa Senators

Travis Green is the new head coach of the Ottawa Senators.

Green will replace Jacques Martin, who served as interim coach since December when the team fired coach D.J. Smith after a lackluster start to the season.

The team signed Green to a four-year contract.

The Senators are expected to make the announcement official at a news conference tomorrow.

"After speaking to several highly qualified candidates, it became clear that Travis is the right fit to lead our group,” said president of hockey operations and general manager for the Senators, Steve Staios.

“As we’ve routinely stated, developing a winning culture is paramount to our aspiration of achieving sustained success. Travis has a burning desire to win, is passionate about teaching and holds his players to a very high standard. We’re excited to welcome he and his family to the Ottawa-Gatineau community.”

Green, 53, was the interim head coach of the New Jersey Devils this season after having previously worked as the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks from 2017 to 2021.

New Jersey Devils interim coach Travis Green watches the team's play against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (Adam Hunger/AP Photo)

Green had posted a mark of 133-147-34 over 314 regular season contests with the Canucks.

The Ottawa Senators finished their season with a 37-41-4 record.

Green played 14 seasons in the NHL with the New York Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, Phoenix Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins.