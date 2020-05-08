OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is reporting the first death of a resident at a city-run long-term care home due to COVID-19.

A resident at Peter D. Clark home passed away due to complications arising from COVID-19 on Friday. The City of Ottawa says the resident’s family were with their loved one before they passed away.

In a statement, Community and Social Services Department General Manager Donna Gray says “our thoughts and prayers are with the resident’s family on the loss of their loved one.”

“Regardless of the circumstances, we are always saddened when we lose a resident in our long-term care homes but the first loss of a resident to the virus in a city home strikes us especially hard. The staff of the home were able to ensure that the family was present with their loved one in their final days.”

On Thursday, the City of Ottawa said six residents and five staff members at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home had tested positive for COVID-19.

No residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the three other long-term care homes run by the city. Three staff members at Garry J. Armstrong home and one staff member at Centre d’accueil Champlain have tested positive.