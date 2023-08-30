Reopening of Champlain Bridge allows NCC to extend west-end Weekend Bike Day hours
The National Capital Commission says it will be extending the hours it closes the Kichi Zibi Mikan to cars on weekends now that work on the Champlain Bridge is complete.
Weekend Bike Days typically reserve the Kichi Zibi Mikan in the west (formerly known as the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway) and the Sir George Étienne Cartier Parkway in the east from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays in the summer.
While the Champlain Bridge was under construction this summer, the NCC reopened the west-end parkway to vehicle traffic at noon on weekends. With lanes on the bridge opened back up three months ahead of schedule, the parkway can now be reserved for active use for the extra four hours.
Weekend Bike Days are scheduled to continue until Oct. 9, the NCC says.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
U.S. Senate's McConnell freezes up for second time in public appearance
Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
Air Canada announces changes to service out of Calgary
Air Canada will be ceasing a number of flights from Calgary International Airport beginning this winter, the airline announced Wednesday.
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
Endangered tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident'
Staff at the Toronto Zoo are “emotionally processing” the death of Mila, a 2-year-old Amur tiger born at the facility, who died last week in a “freak accident” involving anesthesia at its new home at a U.S. zoo.
Hurricane Idalia in photos: Watch 'catastrophic' storm surge batter Florida
Here's what the early destruction of the Florida coast from Hurricane Idalia looks like.
Canadian Armed Forces doing away with mandatory duty to report policy
The Canadian Armed Forces will end its 'inflexible and inhuman' mandatory reporting policy this winter, its chief of professional conduct and culture said on Wednesday.
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development, commissioner finds
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
Here's what Hurricane Idalia looks like in 6 maps
As Hurricane Idalia batters Florida's west coast, scientists are tracking when and where the storm will move next. Here are the details showing the hurricane's path this morning.
Atlantic
-
Black politicians in Atlantic Canada pledge to build trust in politics among racialized groups
A small group of Black politicians from Atlantic Canada promised Wednesday to do more to encourage racialized communities to overcome their distrust of the political system.
-
Weather warnings continue as heavy rain brings flash flooding to parts of Nova Scotia
There are reports of flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia Wednesday due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. CTV News Atlantic chief meteorologist Kalin Mitchell has details.
-
N.S. RCMP release photos of suspects accused of stealing lobster, assaulting person with crate
The RCMP is searching for multiple suspects accused of assaulting a person on a wharf in Nova Scotia’s Digby County earlier this month.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development, commissioner finds
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
-
Endangered tiger born at the Toronto Zoo dies in 'freak accident'
Staff at the Toronto Zoo are “emotionally processing” the death of Mila, a 2-year-old Amur tiger born at the facility, who died last week in a “freak accident” involving anesthesia at its new home at a U.S. zoo.
-
This Toronto tenant had no trouble finding a roommate to share his bedroom for more than $1K each. Here's why that's a problem
A Toronto tenant seeking someone to share his bedroom for $1,050 a month was able to fill the vacancy within a matter of days – a high sign of the ongoing affordability “emergency” within Canada ’ s housing market, according to an expert in the field.
Montreal
-
Montreal to move statue of former Canadian Prime Minister John A. Macdonald
The City of Montreal announced Wednesday that it won't put back a downtown statue of Canada's first prime minister that was toppled and beheaded three years ago by protesters.
-
Quebec transport minister caught seatbelt-less on social media 5 times: report
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault is apologizing after photos emerged of her not wearing her seatbelt while on the road.
-
Quebecor to pull the plug on community television channel MAtv Montréal
Québecor announced on Wednesday that it would be pulling the plug on its community TV station MAtv Montréal, resulting in 'the abolition of the equivalent of five positions.' The company explained that it had made this decision in order to support the local news offering produced by TVA and ensure its sustainability.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. pride communities caution against travel to the U.S.
At least two northern Ontario pride communities are warning 2SLGBTQ+ members against travel to certain areas of the United States.
-
Anglers stranded in northwest Ont. rescued by police
A successful day of fishing turned into a rescue mission after a group of anglers got stuck in a remote part of northwestern Ontario over the weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development, commissioner finds
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Crash sends two people to hospital
According to police, the driver of a minivan had to be extricated and the driver of the other vehicle also needed assistance getting out.
-
London, Ont. Rona location to close this fall
Officials have confirmed to CTV News that the Blythwood Road location will permanently shut its doors on November 16.
-
London-area couple aids in Fanshawe water rescue
A water rescue story involving two Good Samaritans is emerging in London, Ont. A thankful family and officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority concur a London-area couple was in the right place at the right time.
Winnipeg
-
Civil servants could be next labour battle for the Manitoba government
The union that represents 11,000 Manitoba civil servants is planning a strike vote after negotiations appear to have stalled on the issue of wages.
-
LRSD moving board meeting online after police were called at previous event
The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) is moving its upcoming school trustee meeting online amid ongoing tensions from its last meeting that resulted in police being called and the meeting ending early.
-
‘Most chaotic we’ve ever seen’: Claims continue to spike after hail storm
Cleanup continues following a devastating hail storm that hit parts of Winnipeg a week ago, and an ongoing strike has left some people confused on how to get their claims fixed.
Kitchener
-
Antiques market near Waterloo, Ont. pulls Nazi uniform after outcry
An antiques market just outside Waterloo, Ont. has removed a Nazi uniform from its store after a Jewish human rights organization condemned the sale of the item.
-
Alleged impaired driver was going 100 km/h before he hit Waterloo LCBO: Police
Waterloo regional police have laid nine charges against an alleged impaired driver who crashed into an LCBO in Uptown Waterloo last month.
-
Father has car stolen while moving daughter into university in Guelph
Guelph police are investigating a vehicle theft after they say an American man had his rental car stolen while moving his daughter into university.
Calgary
-
Air Canada announces changes to service out of Calgary
Air Canada will be ceasing a number of flights from Calgary International Airport beginning this winter, the airline announced Wednesday.
-
Why Alberta researchers are monitoring wastewater for opioids, lethal drugs
A Calgary researcher is flagging the importance of monitoring Alberta's wastewater for the presence of opioids and other lethal drugs, saying it could save lives.
-
Lethbridge dragonboat racers return from world championships with plenty of hardware
A group of Lethbridge dragonboat racers have returned from the world dragonboat championships as international champs, complete with plenty of hardware.
Saskatoon
-
Inspired by crime show he watched in jail, Greg Fertuck claims RCMP officer lied on stand
A man on trial in Saskatoon for murder is claiming a Crown witness lied on the stand.
-
'The car caught on fire': Sask. man takes uncle on epic road trip in a 1930s Ford
A man from Unity, Sask. is wrapping up the trip of a lifetime after taking a nearly century-old car across four U.S. states with his uncle.
-
Prince Albert child, youth psychiatric unit stops accepting patients
The only children and youth psychiatric unit in northern Saskatchewan has paused admissions.
Edmonton
-
81 charges laid in real estate Ponzi scheme in Alberta, B.C.: police
Two people are facing more than 80 charges in connection with an alleged $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
-
Fire at vacant house in northeast Edmonton deliberately set: EFRS
Investigators have determined that a fire at a house in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday was intentionally set.
-
Police issue warning to large group planning to re-enter N.W.T. despite evacuation orders
Mounties in the Northwest Territories say a group of people may be planning to return to Yellowknife in violation of the current evacuation order.
Vancouver
-
Suspect charged with series of Vancouver sexual assaults after break in cold case
A man has been charged in a series of stranger sexual assaults in Vancouver more than a decade ago, after a break in the cold case.
-
Vancouver's outdoor swimming season draws to an end
The days of swimming in Vancouver’s outdoor public pools are numbered as the park board prepares to close all but one this Labour Day.
-
Evacuation order reissued for 14 properties in Shuswap amid increased wildfire activity
Fourteen properties in B.C.'s Shuswap region have been placed back on evacuation order as crews deal with high winds and increased fire activity on the Bush Creek East wildfire.
Regina
-
Inspired by crime show he watched in jail, Greg Fertuck claims RCMP officer lied on stand
A man on trial in Saskatoon for murder is claiming a Crown witness lied on the stand.
-
Potential lawsuit against Sask.'s school pronoun policy garners national support
Looming legal action against the Saskatchewan government’s pronoun policy has the support of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA).
-
Police, EMS and firefighters respond to Broad Street rollover
Emergency services are on scene of a rollover in the Highland Park area.