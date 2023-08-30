Reopening of Champlain Bridge allows NCC to extend west-end Weekend Bike Day hours

The National Capital Commission says it will be extending the hours it closes the Kichi Zibi Mikan to cars on weekends now that work on the Champlain Bridge is complete.

Weekend Bike Days typically reserve the Kichi Zibi Mikan in the west (formerly known as the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway) and the Sir George Étienne Cartier Parkway in the east from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays in the summer.

While the Champlain Bridge was under construction this summer, the NCC reopened the west-end parkway to vehicle traffic at noon on weekends. With lanes on the bridge opened back up three months ahead of schedule, the parkway can now be reserved for active use for the extra four hours.

Weekend Bike Days are scheduled to continue until Oct. 9, the NCC says.