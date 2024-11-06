Suspended G1 driver with no insurance stopped on Highway 417 in Ottawa: OPP

A G1 driver who has been suspended multiple times was stopped, yet again, Wednesday on Highway 417 in Ottawa by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say patrolling officers stopped the vehicle on the highway near Moodie Drive after receiving a notification from the cruiser's Automated Licence Plate Recognition camera (ALPR), alerting that the registered owner was a suspended driver.

When the vehicle was stopped, police found that the driver had multiple suspensions, and the vehicle had no insurance.

The driver has been charged with two counts of driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle and numerous G1 licence violations.

Upon conviction, the driver might also face a minimum $5,000 fine.

The driver's vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.