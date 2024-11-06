Remembrance Day poppies, accessories available for order this year

The Royal Canadian Legion is expanding access to poppies this Remembrance Day by making the pins available for order online.

Poppies can now be purchased through Amazon at the Legion’s storefront for donation prices of $2, $5, $10 and $20.

Remembrance Day accessories are also available on the Legion’s Amazon page, including items such as magnets, lights, umbrellas, scarves and pins.

The Legion says it wants to offer greater access to the poppy this Remembrance Day, which may be difficult to acquire in more rural areas or in communities away from Legion branches.

The Royal Canadian Legion says it is also expanding its two minutes of silence initiative this year.

In Ottawa, public transit commuters will find that OC Transpo buses will pull over for two minutes at 11 a.m. on November 11. LRT trains will also stop at stations for two minutes.

Some electronic billboards across the country will also go black to mark the moment of silence.

As part of its Poppy Stories campaign this year, the Legion will be honouring the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Canadians will be able to go to poppystories.ca on their mobile devices, where they can scan their poppies and read stories about the country’s air force veterans.