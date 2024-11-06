OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Remembrance Day poppies, accessories available for order this year

    Frosty poppies sit atop a tombstone on Remembrance Day at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Frosty poppies sit atop a tombstone on Remembrance Day at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    The Royal Canadian Legion is expanding access to poppies this Remembrance Day by making the pins available for order online.

    Poppies can now be purchased through Amazon at the Legion’s storefront for donation prices of $2, $5, $10 and $20.

    Remembrance Day accessories are also available on the Legion’s Amazon page, including items such as magnets, lights, umbrellas, scarves and pins.

    The Legion says it wants to offer greater access to the poppy this Remembrance Day, which may be difficult to acquire in more rural areas or in communities away from Legion branches.

    The Royal Canadian Legion says it is also expanding its two minutes of silence initiative this year.

    In Ottawa, public transit commuters will find that OC Transpo buses will pull over for two minutes at 11 a.m. on November 11. LRT trains will also stop at stations for two minutes.

    Some electronic billboards across the country will also go black to mark the moment of silence.

    As part of its Poppy Stories campaign this year, the Legion will be honouring the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

    Canadians will be able to go to poppystories.ca on their mobile devices, where they can scan their poppies and read stories about the country’s air force veterans.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News