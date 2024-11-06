Ottawa students participate in 'Take Our Kids to Work Day'

Wednesday was "Take Our Kids to Work Day," and in Ottawa, students from across the city had a chance to see some of the career paths their parents took.

"It's a great time. Great learning. And learning different things," said Naomi Blay-Zeleke.

Dozens of kids at City Hall were checking out what types of jobs the city has to offer.

Students learn about jobs at Ottawa City Hall as part of Take Our Kids to Work Day. Nov. 6, 2024. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

"I think it's amazing. I'm learning a lot more. I'm trying to connect with stuff I haven't really been learning about in school," said Johnny Fenner.

Many are still figuring out a career path but say this could be a good start.

"It's a good way to see the different jobs that the city offers and a good way to know what I want to do in the future," said William Thomson.

Over at the Ottawa Fire Services training facility, students got the chance to train like a firefighter.

"It's not just fighting fire and saving people. There's a lot more behind it," said Alex Lavigne.

In their 10th year with Take Your Kids to Work program, this is the Ottawa Fire Services' biggest turnout yet, with 54 students.

"It gives the kids a rough idea of what their parents go through and what they're exposed to at work," said Jimmy Fata, Ottawa Fire Services assistant division chief.

And they were quickly finding out how tough the job is.

"Oh, it's hard. It's hard. Like, you have to carry like heavy hoses have all that gear. You have to go into fires, buildings; like, that's so hard, I find. But it takes courage," said Gabrielle Chasles.

"I thought it was really cool how we're able to, like, go and do the stuff that they do," said Esme Williams.

For example, trying to save a crying baby in a pitch-black maze.

Children of firefighters learn about on-the-job duties as part of Take Our Kids to Work Day. Nov. 6, 2024. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

"You get to learn how to save people's lives. I find that's a really nice job," said Christopher Falkner.

Meanwhile, at CTV News Ottawa, students were getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the news is made.

"I wanted to see how all the news stuff was done. It looked really cool. I didn't actually know about teleprompters and stuff, but now it's actually pretty interesting. I really enjoyed it," said Ethan Mason.

"It definitely caught our attention, how everything works. But, yeah, it looks like a fun job," said Maya Audet.

Students get a behind-the-scenes look at CTV News Ottawa on Take Our Kids to Work Day. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

For all of these students, "Take Our Kids to Work Day" was an opportunity to explore what their future could one day look like.