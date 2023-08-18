Champlain Bridge lanes to fully reopen three months ahead of schedule
Motorists in Ottawa and Gatineau will have to endure one more week of construction on the Champlain Bridge, before all three lanes on the interprovincial bridge reopen to traffic three months ahead of schedule.
The National Capital Commission has announced all three lanes of the Champlain Bridge will reopen on Monday, Aug. 28, with all vehicular lanes open. Both bikes lanes will be temporarily delineated with traffic barrels.
"The NCC thanks the public for its patience during this important work," the NCC said in a statement. "The rehabilitated Champlain Bridge will soon enhance our regional transportation network, offering improved connectivity for all."
Only one lane of traffic has been open to both Ottawa-bound and Gatineau-bound traffic during the second and final phase of the rehabilitation work on the Champlain Bridge, which includes repaving, concrete deck repairs and waterproofing, along with improvements to the bike lanes. The construction and lane closures began on March 20, and were scheduled to end in November.
Before all three lanes open, there will be overnight closures from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25. The NCC says the Champlain Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic in both directions every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. next week.
"This closure serves as a final step before reinstating regular operating conditions (three vehicle lanes)."
There will also be overnight closures Monday to Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Aug. 28 and Sept. 15 to complete the remaining asphalt work.
The Champlain Bridge was widened to a three-lane crossing in 2002, with one reversible bidirectional high-occupancy vehicle lanes. The NCC says the bridge carries approximately 22 per cent of all interprovincial motor vehicle traffic.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
Canada demands Meta lift 'reckless' ban on news to allow fires info to be shared
The Canadian government on Friday demanded that Meta lift a 'reckless' ban on domestic news from its platforms to allow people to share information about wildfires in the west of the country.
'No one will be left behind': N.W.T. fires reach critical point, more residents flown out
The Canadian military says it is working to get the remaining residents out of Yellowknife as a result of the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Territories.
Satellite captures images of wildfire scars near Yellowknife, damage in B.C.'s Okanagan
Images captured by satellite show the extent of some of the damage caused by wildfires in Canada this summer.
Chess official calls for more research as decision to block transgender women from events draws fire
A top global chess official Friday called for more research into whether factors such as hormone levels and physical endurance might have an impact on players' abilities at the male-dominated game. Her comments came after the world chess federation was heavily criticized for its decision to block transgender women from official women's events.
How wildfire evacuees can access federal financial aid amid evacuations
Wildfire evacuees that have lost their jobs and need to apply for federal employment insurance will have their applications prioritized, according to Canada's Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech.
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
Agreement central to public dispute between Michael Oher, 'The Blind Side' family being questioned
In 2004, when Michael Oher was a coveted college football recruit, the 18-year-old high schooler agreed in court to allow the Memphis couple he lived with to make decisions for him about signing contracts and any medical issues.
Manitoba man identified as cold case murder victim in Florida 26 years later
A Manitoba man has been found to be the victim of a 26-year-old homicide cold case in Florida.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings continue in N.S. as risk of downpours continues into Friday night
Rainfall warnings are in effect for southwestern Nova Scotia along Atlantic coastal counties of the mainland.
-
Some Maritimers forced to leave Yellowknife as wildfires burn
Among those fleeing fires in the Northwest Territories are Maritimers who live up north.
-
Tent cities persist two years after Halifax homeless encampment teardown
Two years after a downtown Halifax homeless encampment was razed and a largely peaceful protest took a rough turn, the clash is still fresh in the minds of many.
Toronto
-
Nurse at Ontario Shores facility charged after patient sexually assaulted: police
A 24-year-old man employed as a nurse at a mental health facility in Whitby is facing charges after police say a patient in one of the adolescent programs was sexually assaulted multiple times during their stay at the centre.
-
This is why a fake referee is handing out yellow and red cards to Toronto drivers
Most drivers get handed a ticket from a police officer when they break traffic rules, but some in Toronto are now being handed yellow or red cards by a fake soccer referee for their driving behaviour.
-
Parkside Drive redesign can't come soon enough, say residents, as speed camera tickets continue to be highest in Toronto
While the City of Toronto takes steps to eventually make High Park car-free, a major thoroughfare just east of there continues to be a serious, ongoing concern and needs to be redesigned as soon as possible, says one local safe streets group.
Montreal
-
Hepatitis A warning for dozens of guests of Montreal hostel
Montreal public health is warning recent guests of Auberge Chez Jean that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A, an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver.
-
Montreal police looking to recruit from social sciences, 'people with heart'
Montreal police are looking to attract new officers with non-traditional educations in an effort to adapt to a “changed” society, the SPVM announced Thursday. “Society has changed, the SPVM must also adapt,” said Police Chief Fady Dagher in a video posted to social media. “We want people with heart.”
-
Passerby finds missing Montreal jet-skier alive on riverbank
The jet-skier reported missing Thursday night after taking to the St. Lawrence River has been found alive, Quebec police say.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
-
Ottawa 'shouldn't walk around with a stick' to enforce health deals: Holland
Newly appointed Health Minister Mark Holland says he doesn't want to go waving a stick around as he negotiates the final details of a health accord with provinces and territories, and it'll largely be up to Canadians to hold them accountable.
-
19-year-old drowns in northern Ontario lake
A 19-year-old man from southern Ontario has died after jumping off a boat into a lake east of North Bay, police say.
London
-
'Recipe for disaster' Car crashing into building was just the beginning
The London Fire Department said emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle collision at Byron Avenue and Wharncliffe Road.
-
Town ‘shocked’ by sudden passing of mayor
Myles Murdock’s mayoral nameplate remains at the centre of Goderich Council chambers, but sadly, he won’t be back to take his seat after passing away suddenly this week.
-
Charges laid in downtown London shooting
As previously reported, officers were called to a parking lot off Mill Street around 1:30 a.m. after workers in the area of a nearby bar heard a loud noise.
Winnipeg
-
'Just unfathomable': Manitoban living in Kelowna shocked by development of massive wildfire
A former Manitoba resident is grappling with the uncertainty as a massive wildfire creeps closer to Kelowna, B.C.
-
Manitoba preparing for 3,000 evacuees from NWT wildfires
The Manitoba government says people forced to evacuate due to wildfires in the Northwest Territories could be arriving in Manitoba by Saturday.
-
Manitoba man identified as cold case murder victim in Florida 26 years later
A Manitoba man has been found to be the victim of a 26-year-old homicide cold case in Florida.
Kitchener
-
Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing appears in court
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo appeared in court in-person Friday.
-
New drug-testing device now in use in Kitchener
A new drug-testing device in Kitchener is giving decision-making power to people who use unregulated drugs.
-
Kitchener man charged with attempted murder makes court appearance
The Kitchener man charged with attempted murder after allegedly forcing his way into a stranger’s home and assaulting two people made a court appearance Friday.
Calgary
-
DynaLIFE out as provider of Alberta lab services
Albertans who've struggled with major delays for lab procedures may see some changes now that the province has swapped providers.
-
Calgarian climbing world's eighth tallest mountain to raise funds for Alberta Children's Hospital
By day, Jeff Wildeman is an oil and gas accountant but for the past four years, outside the office, he's a focused mountaineer.
-
Alberta mother who failed to protect baby daughter from abuse sentenced to jail term
A mother who has pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to her six-week-old baby will spend less than two years in jail.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police lay charges in encampment homicide
An 18-year-old has been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old in a Prince Albert encampment.
-
Public inquest called for Sask. man who died after RCMP shooting
A date has been selected for a public inquest into the death of a 42-year-old man who was shot by RCMP during an altercation on a Saskatchewan First Nation in 2021.
-
Sask. firefighters battling Northwest Territories wildfires
The Saskatchewan government is helping to battle wildfires in Canada's north and has extended an offer to welcome evacuees.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 6:30 MT
LIVE @ 6:30 MT | PM Trudeau to visit wildfire evacuation centre in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Edmonton on Friday to visit Northwest Territories wildfire evacuees being hosted at the Expo Centre.
-
DynaLIFE out as provider of Alberta lab services
Albertans who've struggled with major delays for lab procedures may see some changes now that the province has swapped providers.
-
'All of us have to commit': New campaign aims to make public spaces safer for Muslim women
A group of local Muslim women is trying to help their community feel seen and fight negative assumptions in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Structures burned, people trapped as parts of B.C.'s Okanagan ordered to evacuate
Structures have burned and emergency responders were trapped Friday after the fast-moving McDougall Creek wildfire grew significantly overnight.
-
'Fire chief's worst nightmare': West Kelowna crews rescue residents who ignored evacuation order
West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund's voice conveyed both pride and exhaustion as he described the risks crews took battling the McDougall Creek wildfire Thursday night.
-
Kelowna airport suspends operations as airspace closed for firefighting efforts
All flights scheduled at the Kelowna airport Friday have been cancelled pending further notice so the surrounding airspace can be reserved for crews battling the wildfire threatening several communities in the area.
Regina
-
IN PICTURES: 5 most expensive homes in Regina
For those looking for a luxury home in the Queen City there are some top options. Here are five of the most expensive homes on the market in Regina.
-
Public inquest called for Sask. man who died after RCMP shooting
A date has been selected for a public inquest into the death of a 42-year-old man who was shot by RCMP during an altercation on a Saskatchewan First Nation in 2021.
-
Regina Foodbank CEO says demand up about 40% from 2022
With sustained high food prices in grocery stores, the Regina Foodbank is continuing to see high demand and an increase in the frequency of clients, according to CEO John Bailey.