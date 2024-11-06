'It will be interesting': Ottawans react to Trump's victory

As the dust settles following a tumultuous U.S. presidential election, people north of the border are trying to make sense of what a second term as president for Donald Trump means for Canada.

Political leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, were quick to take to social media to congratulate Trump, but there are several pressing questions about how the federal government plans to navigate a new political landscape.

While there are some concerns over how a Trump presidency could negatively impact the Canadian economy, there is a range of reactions from every day working Canadians in the nation's capital.

Bogdan Wozniak has owned and operated his hot dog stand just steps away from Parliament Hill since 1988.

From Jean Chrétien to Justin Trudeau, he's fed some of Canada’s most influential politicians over his more than 35 years in business.

Just last week, Wozniak says he served Canada’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, and he asked him how he felt about the political landscape south of the border.

"I said, 'what do you think is going to happen?' and he said to me,'it doesn't matter what happens, Canada will survive,'" Wozniak told CTV News.

"Isn't that a good answer from him?"

Wozniak moved to Canada in the mid 80's and says he's optimistic that Donald Trump will be able to make an impact on peace talks in the middle east and in Ukraine.

"I came from Poland. We were destroyed in World War II. Lots of family members died. I was born right after the war and the memories that family members pass along stay with you," said Wozniak.

"Mr. Trump was president before, and he didn’t attack anybody. He tried to negotiate. That’s what we need today."

However, just down the street at Victoria Barber Shop, owner Robin Seguin holds a very different opinion.

"I'm not really content with the outcome of this, but we'll just have to see what happens and do the best we can with what we have," she said.

"I was shocked because I really thought that we would see a lot less of the Handmaid's Tale, but it seems like it's going to come true. So, unfortunately it looks very scary from this side."

Seguin has worked at the barber shop just off Wellington St. for nearly a decade.

In that time, she too has served a long list of current and former politicians, lobbyists and political commentators.

She says this election stirred up a lot of conversation from her barber’s chair, and she doesn't expect those conversations to go by the wayside now that the election is in the rearview mirror.

"It will be interesting to see, when they come in, what exactly it is that they have to say because I know a lot of them were not necessarily for Donald Trump and now, we have to live with it and deal with it," said Seguin.

"Are they going to backpedal? Or are they just going to be like 'okay, this is what it is. Where do we go from here?' It's going to be interesting for sure."

The federal government has said it has been preparing for the results of this election for the better part of the last year, and while some everyday Canadians say they wouldn’t have voted for Trump, they're staying positive and calm.

"I would have voted for Harris, but I mean, it is what it is. There are elections every four years, and life just goes on," said Chris Swann.

"I'm in shock like a lot of my friends from the U.S. and Canada, but I think that there's so much divisiveness in the world today that I'm going to stand for my values and stay grounded in those, and just keep shining a positive light out there," said Sunniva Sorby.