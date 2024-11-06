Community rallies to find missing springer-spaniel in Manotick

A search is underway in Manotick Ont., for Bentley, a four-year-old springer-spaniel dog, which was last seen near the south side of the towns island, near the curling club on Sunday.

The white and brown dog broke free from his collar on Saturday, around 10 a.m. on Main Street and since, has been spotted only a few times.

"We're extremely worried about where he is and desperately want to have him back," said Misty Giroux, Bentley's owner. "He is extremely important to our family. We have two sons with physical disabilities, they have muscular dystrophy, so he is just everything to them. He's such a help to our boys, you know, something gets dropped on the ground, he's there to provide assistance. We're lost without him."

Giroux says Bentley is microchipped but is not wearing a collar, and describes him as timid but friendly and non-aggressive.

The Giroux family had left for a vacation Saturday morning, and left their dog with their long-time canine caregiver, Victoria Boone.

"We were out for our morning walk at 10 a.m., and it was Women's Day and we didn't realize there was going to be so much festivities. Eight in-front of the Legion, they had fire trucks and were demonstrating the sirens for the kids," said Boone. "Bentley was startled, so he broke his leash and headed straight for the muse and then the first sighting we got was on Eastman and Potter Drive."

Not long after a social media post was made, resident Shawn Boucher spotted Bentley but could not get close.

"We tried to catch up with it, but it was just so skittish, and it wouldn't come near us. So, we contacted the owner and, told them where he was," he said. "Unfortunately, by that time he was gone, and we didn't see it again. It's heartbreaking."

Despite challenging terrain in some areas, community members have shown an outpouring of support. Volunteers have been canvassing neighbourhoods, hanging posters and calling out to Bentley in hopes he might emerge from hiding. A drone search was conducted on Sunday near the Prince of Wales and Bankfield area, though the heavy woodland made spotting the dog difficult.

"We had about 20 people come out yesterday. We had people bring fliers, someone flew a drone in certain areas here in the South Island, so that maybe we could find Bailey," said Graham Irving, the Giroux's family friend. "We're hopeful that Bentley is still in the area and hasn't wandered off too far, it's been a few days and we're hoping that he's hunkered down somewhere and is and has been able to eat something but we're, we're hopeful that we'll find him."

The most recent sighting was unconfirmed and reported Sunday morning near Prince of Wales and Bankfield roads. A professional dog tracking team will likely begin its search on Wednesday.

Giroux is urging anyone who sees Bentley to report sightings to the Facebook group “Manotick Neighbours helping Neighbours." The owner notes that the lost dog may respond to treats or food.

"Manotick is a very good community and lots of people are always willing to jump in and help others,” said Giroux. "I can't even believe how many people have voluntarily stepped up and just brought it, so thank you."