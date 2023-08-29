Renfrew OPP investigating fatal crash near Cobden, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near Cobden, Ont.

It happened on Highway 17 just west of Cobden at around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

The 44-year-old driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead. Two other passengers, 8 and 6 years old, were seriously injured and taken to CHEO.

Police did not publicly identify the deceased.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who has dash camera footage or who has any information is encouraged to contact the Renfrew OPP at 1-888-310-1122.