Registration for city of Ottawa’s March break and summer camps opens Jan. 16

Registration for the city of Ottawa’s March break and summer camps and activities for children and youth opens on Tuesday Jan. 16 at 9 p.m, the City of Ottawa said on Thursday in a news release.

Meanwhile, people can start planning now online.

Not only camps are flexible and affordable, but are also safe for children, the city says, noting that they are offered in both languages -- English and French -- for children aged four to 14 virtually or in person.

The activities are meant to give children the opportunity to socialize, be creative and get active with arts, crafts, music, games and sports.

Participants will also take advantage of the city’s amenities, such as art studios, parks and play structures, rinks, sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, pools, splash pads and gymnasiums.

This year, residents will receive a 10 per cent discount on some of the most popular summer camps, including Ottawa Adventure, Energy, Fun and Friends and Bout d’choux.