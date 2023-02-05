Redblacks sign QB Arbuckle to one-year contract extension

Nick Arbuckle will be back with the Ottawa Redblacks this season.

The Redblacks announced on Sunday that the 29-year-old quarterback signed a one-year contract extension to stay in Ottawa for the 2023 season.

"Nick is a five-year veteran of our league and we're pleased he and his family have decided to stay in Ottawa with the Redblacks," general manager Shawn Burke said in a statement.

"We're excited to head into the 2023 season with two quarterbacks with significant experience in the CFL game."

The Redblacks acquired Arbuckle from Edmonton last July. He played in 12 games for Ottawa last season, throwing for 2,400 yards and four touchdowns.

Arbuckle was also traded to Ottawa in 2020. He moved on to the Toronto Argonauts following the COVID-19 cancelled season in 2000.

Arbuckle joins Jeremiah Masoli as quarterbacks for the Redblacks for the 2023 season.

The Redblacks kick off the CFL season on June 10 against the Montreal Alouettes. The first home game at TD Place is June 15 against the Calgary Stampeders.