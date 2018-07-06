Randy Lee to return to Buffalo court in two weeks
In this Aug. 24 2017, file photo, Ottawa Senators Assistant General Manager Randy Lee gestures while speaking at a memorial service for former coach and general manager of the Senators, Bryan Murray, at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 10:56AM EDT
Randy Lee’s court case in Buffalo, New York continues.
According to the New York State Unified Court System’s website, The Ottawa Senators' Assistant General Manager has entered a not guilty plea to a second count of harassment in the second degree.
The second charge was entered last week. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says it relates to the same May 31 incident as the charge that initially landed Lee in court, but was filed under a different subsection of the law.
Lee’s next court date has been set for July 20.
Lee’s attorney, Paul Cambria, told the Associated Press his motion to dismiss the charges Lee is facing will be argued then. The DA's office plans to oppose the dismissal motion.
Lee is accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male shuttle driver in May, when Buffalo was hosting the NHL rookie combine.
He is currently suspended from his duties with the Ottawa Senators.
With files from the Associated Press