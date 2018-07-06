

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Randy Lee’s court case in Buffalo, New York continues.

According to the New York State Unified Court System’s website, The Ottawa Senators' Assistant General Manager has entered a not guilty plea to a second count of harassment in the second degree.

The second charge was entered last week. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says it relates to the same May 31 incident as the charge that initially landed Lee in court, but was filed under a different subsection of the law.

Lee’s next court date has been set for July 20.

Lee’s attorney, Paul Cambria, told the Associated Press his motion to dismiss the charges Lee is facing will be argued then. The DA's office plans to oppose the dismissal motion.

Lee is accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male shuttle driver in May, when Buffalo was hosting the NHL rookie combine.

He is currently suspended from his duties with the Ottawa Senators.

With files from the Associated Press