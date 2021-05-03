Advertisement
Rainy start to the week in Ottawa
A pedestrian walks past The Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA -- A few showers are on the way to start the week Monday, the first of three straight days with rain in the forecast for Ottawa.
Environment Canada is calling for a few showers starting Monday morning, with a high of 10 C.
Overnight, expect some fog patches developing near midnight with a low of 7 C.
On Tuesday, the day will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15 C.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15 C.
Thursday, expect a reprieve from the rain, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C. The showers are expected to return on Friday.