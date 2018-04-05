

A 19-year-old male driver faces three charges following the Monday night crash on Merivale Road and Viewmount Drive which killed two people.

Ottawa Police say Sishun Liang has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, careless driving and stunt driving.

Liang will make his first court appearence today.

54 year-old Brian Aspelund and his 49-year old wife Dora were making a left turn off Merivale Road when their vehicle was t-boned.

The couple was rushed to hospital but died of their injuries.

Aspelund was employed at Passport Canada. His wife Dora was a nurse at the Civic campus at the Ottawa Hospital.