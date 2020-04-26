OTTAWA -- Sixteen patients will be transferred from the Queensway Carleton Hospital to a Kanata hotel on Tuesday to continue treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its COVID-19 response strategy, the west-end hospital will open 16 alternative level of care beds on a dedicated floor at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Terry Fox Drive. The hotel operated by Marriott is closed to guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton toured the hotel set-up with Queensway-Carleton Hospital President and CEO Dr. Andrew Falconer on Sunday.

Dr. Fullerton tweeted that the 16 patients will be transferred to the hotel on Tuesday.

(1/3) This afternoon I toured the retrofits being made by Queensway Carleton Hospital @QCHOttawa to the closed Fairfield Inn and Suites on Terry Fox Drive. #KanataCarleton #Kanata #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/fgrVy6itX2 — Merrilee Fullerton, MPP (@DrFullertonMPP) April 26, 2020

(2/3) QCH CEO Dr. Falconer @QCHPresident explained there will be 16 patients transferred on Tuesday (those who can safely be cared for outside of a traditional hospital setting). This new space allows more room at @QCHOttawa for those sick with COVID-19. #Kanata @Ottawa pic.twitter.com/jZF27DnFDC — Merrilee Fullerton, MPP (@DrFullertonMPP) April 26, 2020

“This new space allows more room at Queensway Carleton Hospital for those sick with COVID-19,” said Dr. Fullerton.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital said last week that the decision to move patients would be “made with careful consideration, with a focus on those patients whose acute care needs have been met and who can be safely cared for in an alternate environment.”

The hospital has said the Fairfield Inn & Suites could accommodate up to 40 patients.