Queensway Carleton Hospital prepares to transfer patients to Kanata hotel
OTTAWA -- Sixteen patients will be transferred from the Queensway Carleton Hospital to a Kanata hotel on Tuesday to continue treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of its COVID-19 response strategy, the west-end hospital will open 16 alternative level of care beds on a dedicated floor at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Terry Fox Drive. The hotel operated by Marriott is closed to guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton toured the hotel set-up with Queensway-Carleton Hospital President and CEO Dr. Andrew Falconer on Sunday.
Dr. Fullerton tweeted that the 16 patients will be transferred to the hotel on Tuesday.
“This new space allows more room at Queensway Carleton Hospital for those sick with COVID-19,” said Dr. Fullerton.
The Queensway Carleton Hospital said last week that the decision to move patients would be “made with careful consideration, with a focus on those patients whose acute care needs have been met and who can be safely cared for in an alternate environment.”
The hospital has said the Fairfield Inn & Suites could accommodate up to 40 patients.