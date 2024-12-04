Man in his 20s dies in early-morning Chelsea, Que. crash

A driver has died after going off the highway in Chelsea, Que in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Provincial police say emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 5, near kilometre 42, at approximately 3:30 a.m.

An initial investigation has found the vehicle was going northbound when it veered off the road and rolled over before stopping on Route 105 near Chemin du Vignoble.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle, police say.

Investigators say it is too early to determine the cause of the crash, but fatigue, discomfort and impaired driving are being considered. Police say the investigation indicates the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officers from the Sûreté du Québec and MRC des Collines police will collaborate to determine the cause and circumstances of the crash.

Route 105 remains closed in both directions as police continue their investigation.