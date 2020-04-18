OTTAWA -- The Queensway Carleton Hospital is turning a floor at a closed Kanata hotel into a ward for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital is in the planning process to open 16 beds on a dedicated floor of the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Terry Fox Drive. The hotel operated by Marriott is closed to guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Queensway Carleton Hospital says “the alternative site would be staffed and appropriately retrofitted to meet the care needs of low-acuity, low-risk alternate level of care patients.”

“The decision to move patients would be made with careful consideration, with a focus on those patients whose acute care needs have been met and who can be safely cared for in an alternate environment.”

The Queensway-Carleton Hospital says the Fairfield Inn & Suites could accommodate up to 40 patients.