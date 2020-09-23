OTTAWA -- One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west-end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near the intersection of Upper Dwyer Hill Road and Vaughan Side Road at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Ottawa Police tell CTV News Ottawa one person died as a result of the crash.

Upper Dwyer Hill Road is closed from Panmure Road to Carroll Side Road and Vaughan Side Road is closed from Burnt Lands Road to Peter Robertson Road.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Collisions Investigations Unit.