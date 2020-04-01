OTTAWA -- Motorists will be greeted by police checkpoints along the Gatineau-Ottawa border in a bid to limit non-essential traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quebec Government announced that starting at 12 p.m. on April 1, police checkpoints will be deployed in the Outaouais aiming to “limit non-essential movements” in the region and protect the population from the novel coronavirus.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, police set up a checkpoint in the northbound lane of the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to check vehicles.

#BREAKING @sureteduquebec have begun to screen motorists trying to cross into Quebec (Gatineau) from Ontario (Ottawa) - a checkpoint has been set up on MacDonald-Cartier bridge - traffic backed up completely. #ottawa #ottnew #COVIDー19 @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/CcawyUVGFF — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) April 1, 2020

Later Wednesday afternoon, viewers told CTV News Ottawa that a checkpoint was set up on the Champlain Bridge in Ottawa's west-end.

In a media release issued at 9:30 a.m., the government said the Surete du Quebec is working with Gatineau Police and the MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais to put in place measures to limit movements in the Outaouais region.

"Common measures to limit the movements will be controlled on a random basis by the police," said the statement.

The restrictions on non-essential travel will not affect essential service workers and people seeking health care and services.

On Twitter, MNA and minister responsible for the Outaouais, Mathieu Lacombe, said the measures were "difficult, but necessary."

Aujourd’hui, on annonce que des contrôles policiers sont mis en place pour protéger l’Outaouais. Décision prise sur recommandation de la santé publique. Décision difficile, mais nécessaire. On va y arriver, faut pas lâcher! Détails �� https://t.co/ng3Uj6meGx #polqc #polgat — Mathieu Lacombe (@lacombemathieu) April 1, 2020

The City of Ottawa and Ottawa Police received no advance warning about the new measures to limit non-essential travel between Ottawa and Gatineau.

Mayor Jim Watson told reporters Wednesday afternoon that Ottawa Police have “no plans’ to put officers at the Ontario side of the interprovincial bridges.

“We do not plan on putting up any spot checks on our side of the river.”

Checkpoints are also being set up on Wednesday in three other regions in Quebec.

On Saturday, Quebec police began setting up checkpoints in other eight other spots across the province, including between Quebec and New Brunswick and Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. Roadside checks are also in place at various strategic locations along the American border.