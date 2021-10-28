OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Thursday, as the city's new case numbers hold steady.

The new case count follows 27 new infections on Wednesday and 15 on Tuesday.

Provincewide, there are 403 new cases and three new deaths.

Ottawa Public Health will report the details on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa around noon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

There are 197 people in hospital across Ontario with COVID-19; 169 of them are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Twenty-eight are fully vaccinated.

Of the 132 Ontarians in intensive care fighting COVID-19, 116 are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION