Advertisement
Province reports 28 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Thursday
Published Thursday, October 28, 2021 11:06AM EDT
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Thursday, as the city's new case numbers hold steady.
The new case count follows 27 new infections on Wednesday and 15 on Tuesday.
Provincewide, there are 403 new cases and three new deaths.
Ottawa Public Health will report the details on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa around noon.
UNVACCINATED CASES
There are 197 people in hospital across Ontario with COVID-19; 169 of them are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Twenty-eight are fully vaccinated.
Of the 132 Ontarians in intensive care fighting COVID-19, 116 are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 22 new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 19 new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases