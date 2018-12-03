

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Canada Post says "individuals" are protesting at the mail processing facility on Sandford Fleming Ave. in Ottawa, delaying the delivery of mail and parcels.

We can confirm individuals are illegally delaying the movement of mail/parcels at our Ottawa mail processing plant. We’ll continue to take appropriate actions to address illegal activity impacting the collection & delivery of mail/parcels. — Canada Post (@canadapostcorp) December 3, 2018

The Crown Corporation says it is taking "appropriate action" to address what it calls "illegal activity."

The protesters appear to be sympathetic to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, and do not appear to be postal employees or CUPW members.

At least one flag for the Industrial Workers of the World could be seen.

Ottawa Police say they were called to the area at around 5:40 a.m. and officers remain on scene. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police say it's a "small group" of protesters.

More to come...