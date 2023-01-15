Proposed new name for Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and federal employees return to the office: Five stories to watch this week
The NCC will unveil the proposed new name for the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, federal employees begin to return to the office and skaters hope the Rideau Canal Skateway opens for the season.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Federal public servants return to the office
Tens of thousands of federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau this week, as part of the federal government's mandatory return-to-office plan.
Starting Monday, employees in the core public service across all departments must begin phasing in a return-to-office plan, working in the office two or three days per week.
Many public servants began working from home full-time when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Last year, government departments began making their own decisions about remote and hybrid work, with several opting for a remote work model.
"In-person work better supports collaboration, team spirit, innovation and a culture of belonging," Treasury Board president Mona Fortier said in December. "We're not going back to the way things used to be. We're reimagining our workplace."
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has filed a complaint with the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board over the government's return-to-office plan.
On Friday, the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada and the Canadian Association of Professional Employees called on the government to halt the return-to-office plans, saying it puts members' health and safety at risk and "doesn't make sense" from a logistical and productivity point of view.
A federal office tower in Ottawa. Aug. 2, 2021. (Jackie Perez / CTV News Ottawa)
Renaming the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
A proposed new name for the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be unveiled this week.
The National Capital Commission's Board of Directors meeting on Thursday includes an item called a "proposal to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway" along the Ottawa River in Ottawa's west end.
NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum told the board in October that the advisory committee of toponymy had been meeting to discuss a new name for the SJAM, and a recommendation would be presented in January.
Residential school survivors, Elders, members of the public and elected officials have been calling for the federal government to change the name of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, named after Canada's first prime minister. The road was called the Ottawa River Parkway before the former Conservative government changed the name in 2012.
On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada in September, an Every Child Matters banner covered the SJAM sign.
"Today it's not the John A. Macdonald Parkway, it's the Every Child Matters Parkway," said Albert Dumont, an Algonquin Spiritual Advisor.
Statues of Macdonald have been removed in cities across the country, including in Kingston, because he was a key figure in establishing residential schools in Canada.
An Every Child Matters banner covers the sign for the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa's west end on Friday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
OCDSB considers hiring Jewish Equity Coach
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board will consider a motion Tuesday night to hire a Jewish Equity Coach to help educate staff and students about antisemitism.
Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth will introduce the motion to create the new position one week after two students were charged with hate crimes following an antisemitic incident at a high school in December.
In a motion for the board, Kaplan-Myrth says, "students and staff in Ottawa-Carleton District School Board schools, and in the community, are experiencing a persistent rise in antisemitic attitudes, discourse and behaviour."
Last Tuesday, police announced two students have been charged with public incitement of hatred, mischief and criminal harassment following an incident at Sir Robert Borden High School on Dec. 1.
An advisory council is discussing stopping the playing of the national anthem at OCDSB schools (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa)
New year begins at Ottawa City Hall
City committees kick off the official business for the New Year at Ottawa City Hall this week.
The Built Heritage Committee and the Planning and Housing committees host the first meetings of 2023 on Tuesday.
The first council meeting for 2023 is set for Jan. 25, while the budget will be tabled on Feb. 1.
Ottawa City Hall (CTV News Ottawa)
Rideau Canal Skateway
All eyes will be on the weather and conditions this week, to see if the Rideau Canal Skateway can open for the season.
National Capital Commission crews were taking advantage of the cold temperatures Saturday night to work on the canal. Cold temperatures are in the forecast for most of the week, including a low of minus 20 C on Sunday and minus 14 C on Monday.
The ice needs to be 30 cm thick before the skating season begins.
The Rideau Canal Skateway opened on Jan. 14, 2022, while the 51st season of skating opened on Jan 28, 2021.
Bank Street bridge and TD Place from the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa. (P. Seguin/CTV Viewer)
Events happening in Ottawa this week
Tuesday
Ottawa Planning Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Built Heritage Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Ottawa Carleton District School Board meeting – 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Ottawa Senators host Pittsburgh Penguins – 7 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre
Thursday
National Capital Commission Board of Directors meeting – 10 a.m.
Ottawa Home and Renovation Show begins at the EY Centre
