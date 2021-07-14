OTTAWA -- Proof of vaccination will not be required to make use of City of Ottawa recreational facilities and programs when they resume in Step 3.

General Manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services Dan Chenier told reporters Wednesday that the city is ready to offer more services when Ontario moves to Step 3 of its reopening plan at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

"This reopening has a different feel around it," Chenier said. "There's certainly more excitement and optimism that we're back to stay and we certainly hope so."

Individual facilities will open at different times, Chenier said, as some are still being used as vaccination clinics or testing centres. Rentals and bookings for other activities will begin as early as Wednesday evening. Virtual options will still be available.

Public health measures to keep COVID-19 at bay will remain in effect in city facilities, Chenier said, but for the time being, proof of vaccination will not to be required.

"Right now we are reopening on an appointment basis only and we are not requiring people to demonstrate that they have vaccines," he said. "The return for most of our programs is still under very limited capacity, the predominant factor being maintaining distancing between people."

Chenier said if the Ontario government implements a proof of vaccination policy, Ottawa would follow suit.

Services opening in Step 3

The City of Ottawa says several programs will become available in Step 3:

Indoor public and lane swims at select pools on July 16

Indoor Aquafitness programs at select pools on July 16

Summer Learn-to-Swim programs, starting the week of July 26 with restrictions

Weight and cardio rooms at select facilities on July 16

Indoor sport activities at select facilities on July 16

Drop-in programs such as fitness classes, older adult fitness classes, and skating will start at select facilities on July 16 with capacity limits.

Reservations can be made on the City of Ottawa's website.

Several indoor spaces will become available for rental at city facilities in Step 3, including pools, meeting spaces, halls, and space for sports teams. You're asked to contact facilities directly for more information.

The Ottawa Public Library will expand in-person services, increase capacity, and reopen creative spaces starting Monday, July 26.