Pro pickleball players show off their skills in Ottawa

For 10 years, the Ottawa Pickleball Association has been growing the game in the capital.

This Sunday in Vanier, the OPA put on a pro exhibition match.

Once dismissed as something for retirement homes, pickleball today is one of the fastest growing sports in Canada. According to the Sport Information Resource Centre, more than one million Canadians are now playing pickleball.

With thousands playing in Ottawa alone, finding a court — especially in the winter — is a challenge.

The President of the OPA, Dianna Dowthwaite, says the demand for space to play continues to outpace supply.

"Pickleball is crazy in Ottawa and people love getting to watch pickleball in person," she says. "Most of them just watch it on youtube, but getting to watch pros in actions you will hear the audience ooo's and ah's. It's getting younger, it's approachable, and it's something all ages can play."

More than 100 fans packed the stands, most of them players themselves. Pauline Mckenna and her sister Joan took up the sport a few years ago and both are now hooked.

"It does not require a lot of financial commitment. You have a paddle a pair of shoes and you can play the game,"Mckenna said. "I've met all kinds of lovely people. It's a very inclusive game, it's social, and it's a great activity that keeps you fit and keeps you off the couch."

The sport has become so popular a pro tour has been founded in Canada, the CPA Tour starts later in 2024.