OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after the Pride flag was stolen from a flag pole and destroyed earlier this week in Mississippi Mills.

On June 24, police responded to a report that the Pride flag and flag pole had been stolen overnight from the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum on Rosamond Street East.

The flag pole was located undamaged nearby, but the Pride flag had been destroyed.

Police say surveillance video shows two young women in nearby Gemmill Park holding the flag. An older model blue car was also seen in the area at the time the flag was stolen.

The investigation indicates the incident may have occurred between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a statement, police say, "while it may seem like a prank, theft and damage to property are crimes."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122.