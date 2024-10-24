Two suspects in September multiple arsons sought by Ottawa police

OTTAWA
    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in multiple arsons last month.

    The investigation is focusing on fires on Sept. 6 and 7 in the following areas:

    • Sept. 6 at 8:21 p.m. in the 1600 block of Bank Street inside a restaurant
    • Sept. 6 at 10:29 p.m. in the 1400 block of Walkley Road inside an outdoor dumpster
    • Sept. 6 at 11:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Paul Anka Drive inside an outdoor dumpster
    • Sept. 7 at 6:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of Bank Street inside an outdoor dumpster

    Both suspects are described as white men, between the ages of 40 and 50, stocky builds with short, white or balding hair.

    At the time the arsons happened, one suspect was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black running shoes and camo shorts. The other suspect was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black running shoes and black shorts.

    Anyone with information about these two suspects is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, extension 2202 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

