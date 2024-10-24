Kanata family lights up the neighbourhood for Halloween

At 123 Post Road in Kanata, there is a house that takes the holidays seriously.

When Denis Plante was asked by his wife Natalie to install some permanent outdoor lighting, he took up the challenge then went all out.

Investing thousands of dollars and spending hundreds of hours designing and building a synchronized light show hundreds flock to every year.

Halloween is the theme in October, with music and lights delighting the ears and eyes as neighbours and visitors pass by. The 6,000 LED lights he installed and programmed can each produce 65,000 colours.

Plante does it all because he wants people to smile and forget some of the things that might be weighing them down from day to day.

“I think there is a lot of stuff that happens in the world that’s not so happy and take a moment and have some happiness I think it’s good for everybody,” Plante said. “I also do it for Remembrance Day but for that I only use Remembrance Day colours because it’s more sombre and I do Christmas as well, all kinds of characters come to life at Christmas.”

Visitors checkout the Halloween light display at a Kanata home. Denis Plante and his wife Natalie change the display based on the season. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Leah Odlebenson and her son, neighbours from just down the street, think it’s a show-stopping display done for the right reasons.

“I think community is important; I think people coming together to enjoy moments together is really special I think they provide a great opportunity for that,” Odlebenson said. “There is so little joy and fun in the world these days its nice to have a moment to really just enjoy something and celebrate something that is fun and lighthearted.”

Plante continues to tinker with his creation every year, adding just a little bit more to keep the smiles coming for him. It’s a small way to make a difference