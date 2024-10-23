You will be able to see Brockville and Ottawa in this Netflix Christmas movie

You will be able to see a section of downtown Brockville, Ont. on Netflix this holiday season.

The streaming service released the trailer for 'Hot Frosty,' which was filmed in Brockville and Ottawa earlier this year.

"When a young widow's magic scarf brings a dashing snowman to life, can he help her rediscover romance, laughter and holiday cheer before he melts away?" says the description on the Netflix website.

Court House Square in Brockville, Ont. is one of the main backdrops for the Netflix Christmas film 'Hot Frosty.' (Netflix/X)

The movie stars Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan and Craig Robinson.

Production took over parts of downtown Brockville for three weeks back in April and May, with the area transformed into a winter wonderland. The trailer shows Court House Square decorated for Christmas and blanketed with snow.

The Ottawa Film Office says Hot Frosty was also filmed in Ottawa, but doesn't provide a list of locations on its website.

Hot Frosty premieres on Netflix on Nov. 13.

Brockville's Miracle on Kingston Street event on Nov. 16 will include a special screening of The Hot Frosty.