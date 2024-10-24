Woman stabbed to death in park in Ottawa's south end

A woman is dead following a daytime stabbing at a park in Ottawa’s south end.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive, between Paul Anka Drive and Bennett Street, at 11:25 a.m. Thursday.

Ottawa Police say a woman was stabbed and died from her injuries.

Two children at the park were transported to hospital as a precaution but were not injured, according to an Ottawa paramedic spokesperson.

An empty child's stroller can be seen as police investigate a fatal stabbing at Paul Landry Park on Uplands Drive on Oct. 24, 2024. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

“A suspect was seen fleeing in a vehicle and he was arrested on Highway 417, outside of Ottawa near exit 66,” police said in a media release. “The suspect is in police custody.”

The name of the victim was not released.

Yellow police tape blocked a section of the park, sidewalk and street Thursday afternoon, and several police cruisers were parked at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service’s Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is the 22nd homicide of 2024 in Ottawa.

This is a developing news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.