Checkout the stunning fall colours at this spot in the Laurentians

Nature lovers and adventure seekers can experience the fall beauty of the Laurentian Forest from the treetops at Sentier des Cimes, a scenic elevated walkway that offers a birds-eye panoramic view of the Quebec region.

Located on a historic site in Mont-Blanc, Que., that was once a trout fish farm, this family-friendly destination features a nearly three-kilometre round-trip wooden trail, through the forest to the heart of the attraction, a 40-metre-high panoramic tower, providing breathtaking views of the rolling Laurentian mountain range.

The 500 metre, spiral walkway to the top of the 12-storey structure has a low slope, making the entire path accessible to visitors of all abilities, including those with strollers or wheelchairs.

From the tower peak, visitors can see Mont Tremblant, as well as Mont Blanc ski resorts, along with many other points of interest, and for the more adventurous, a suspended net at the top of the tower offers a thrilling experience at dizzying heights, looking down.

A look down from the elevated walkway offering a birds-eye panoramic view of the Laurentian Forest in Mont-Blanc, Que. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

Along the trail, visitors can explore interactive educational panels about the local flora and fauna, and even feed chickadees at a custom bird feeder. The path is dotted with balance games and playful activities, making it a fun and educational outing for all ages.

Sentier des Cimes is operated by Treetop Walks, which also has similar nature walks and towers across Europe.

Throughout the year, Sentier des Cimes hosts special events, which includes its autumn 'Colour Odyssey', where guests can admire the vibrant fall foliage. Every weekend, live music, games, and children’s entertainment add to the festive atmosphere and seasonal charm.

A scenic elevated walkway and 12-storey tower at Sentier des Cimes, in Mont-Blanc, Que. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

Visitors can also enjoy fresh, local cuisine at the on-site Chez Émile restaurant, housed in the heritage building of the former 1930's fish farm. The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating with views of the scenic ponds.

Sentier des Cimes is open year-round, with seasonal schedules available on their website. Admission is $31 for adults and $21 for children ages 6 to 17. Children under six can enter for free. Group and season passes are also available. Located 125 kilometres from Montreal, and 160 kilometres from Ottawa, it’s an ideal day trip for those looking to immerse themselves in nature.

Nature lovers and adventure seekers can experience the beauty of the Laurentian Forest from the treetops at Sentier des Cimes, a scenic elevated walkway and 12-storey tower, that offers a birds-eye panoramic view of the region. Oct. 22, 2024. Mont-Blanc, Qc.. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News).

From Ottawa, take Autoroute 50 east, then Highway 323 north to Mont-Tremblant. Turn right onto Highway 117 south and continue for 18 kilometres to Exit 107. Take Exit 107 for St-Faustin Lac-Carré, turn left to pass under the highway, and turn left again at the T-intersection onto Rue Principale. Turn left onto Rue de la Pisciculture and continue for 1.7 kilometres to the site, where free parking is available.