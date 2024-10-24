Police look to identify a vehicle, two occupants in connection to Metcalfe homicide

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle and its driver and passenger, as the investigation continues into a homicide late last month in Ottawa’s south end.

Dale Lusk, 66, died in hospital after being stabbed on Ira Morgan Way in the village of Metcalfe on Sept. 23, according to police.

“Dale was seconds from his home, just across the street, when he pulled over to interact with the occupants of a light-grey or silver four-door car,” Sgt. Chris O’Brien said.

“The front passenger of this car went into Dale’s truck and stabbed him before fleeing the area.”

On Thursday, police released a video and photos of a light-grey or silver four-door car and appealed for the public’s help to identify the occupants.

“Our hope is that these images will help us find the owner of this car and identify the person who killed Dale,” O’Brien said, adding investigators know there were at least two people in the vehicle.

“We’re not asking the public to call in every grey or light-coloured silver sedan they might come across; that kind of information will not assist us. What we are asking the public to do is to look at these photos and think of anyone you might know who has this vehicle.”

Ottawa police are appealing for help to identify a light-grey or silver four-door car as part of the investigation into the death of Dale Lusk. (Matt Skube/CTV News Ottawa)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service’s tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5477.

O’Brien read a statement on behalf of Lusk’s family.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved Dale. He was a dedicated father, a loving husband and a cherished member of our family,” the statement said.

“His sudden and senseless death has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled. We are devastated by the thought that someone could take him from us so violently. We are pleading with anyone who may have information about Dale’s homicide or the individuals responsible to come forward. No piece of information is too small.”