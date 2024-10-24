Man dead, police officer seriously injured in Gatineau, Que.
Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) is investigating after police in Gatineau, Que. shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed an officer during an investigation.
Gatineau police (SPVG) officers were deployed to Saint-Rédempteur Street in the Hull sector shortly before midnight on Wednesday following a call to the emergency 911 centre.
Police say that during the investigation, a police officer was stabbed with a knife, suffering serious injuries.
“Police officers deployed to the scene had to intervene quickly to rescue their colleague,” police said in a statement. “The man was shot and died from his injuries.”
The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries, “and is now out of danger,” according to police.
BEI has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police have closed Saint-Rédempteur Street is closed to traffic between Sacré-Coeur Boulevard and Mangin Street for a police investigation. (Adam Zuccala/CTV Morning Live)
“Since an independent investigation has been launched, the SPVG will not be able to communicate any information regarding the progress of the investigation as such, as well as the nature of the initial call,” police said.
A BEI spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa five investigators have been assigned to the case.
“Given the circumstances of the event, the support services of a police force were required, namely the Sûreté du Québec,” the spokesperson said.
“A parallel criminal investigation into the events that occurred was entrusted to the Sûreté du Québec.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the BEI.
Saint-Rédempteur Street is closed to traffic between Sacré-Coeur Boulevard and Mangin Street. A Gatineau police command post has been set up in the area.
Police say a crisis unit has been set up to provide the “necessary psychological support” to officers and civilian employees.
