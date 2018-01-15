

CTV Ottawa





Lace 'em Up! A section of the Rideau Canal Skateway will re-open Tuesday morning.

The National Capital Commission says the section between Somerset Street and the Hartwell Locks will be open to skaters and visitors.

Crews resumed work on the weekend, to restore sections of the Skateway after the last week's thaw.

The Rideau Canal Skateway team plans to open the other sections of the world’s largest skating rink as soon as ice conditions are safe. The public is asked not to venture onto closed sections of the Skateway.

The 48th season of the Rideau Canal Skateway was officially launched last Friday.