Basement fire in Ottawa's south end injures dog

Ottawa Fire Services says four dogs have been rescued following a fire that started in a basement of a two-storey home in the city's south end Thursday morning.

Firefighters say they received a call at around 11:14 a.m. from a resident reporting smoke was coming out from their neighbour's home on Finn Crescent.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, four minutes into the initial call, they confirmed the smoke and declared a working fire to request additional resources.

After crews confirmed that the fire started in the basement, they started extinguishing it. It was contained to the basement before spreading into the entire home.

While some firefighters were advancing a hose line inside the home, another crew started searching the home for occupants, as emergency responders were told someone went inside to retrieve four dogs left inside. Crews completed two full searches of the home by 11:45 a.m. and did not find any occupants inside.

However, four dogs were located inside the home. Firefighters brought all of the dogs outside and administered oxygen to the pet who required revival. It was taken to an animal hospital for further assistance.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.