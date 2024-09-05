OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police investigating 'targeted' shooting in Vankleek Hill, Ont. No injuries reported

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after several shots were fired at a residence on Highway 34 in Vankleek Hill, Ont. No one was hurt. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa) Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after several shots were fired at a residence on Highway 34 in Vankleek Hill, Ont. No one was hurt. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after several shots were fired at parked vehicles in the Vankleek Hill area overnight.

    Police say officers responded to a call at a residence on Highway 34 near Main Street West at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting.

    "It had been reported that multiple shots had been fired at parked vehicles," the OPP said. "The individual or individuals then fled westbound on County Road 10 in a black or dark vehicle."

    Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but police say there is "no imminent risk to public safety."

    There are no reports of injuries.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Vankleek Hill is located approximately 100 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

